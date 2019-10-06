Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Weight Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their weight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.21.

TSLA stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.43. 7,898,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,280,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.47, for a total value of $36,370.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,942.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson purchased 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.71 per share, with a total value of $79,815.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,815.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,073 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,996,539,000 after acquiring an additional 165,206 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 924,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

