Morgan Stanley Trims Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Target Price to $4.75

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.25 to $4.75 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Williams Capital decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. 10,800,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,411,618. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $906.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $68,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $99,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2,194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.