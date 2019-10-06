Morgan Stanley Trims Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Target Price to $42.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFG. Argus raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.27.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,887. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,060 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 408,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

