NAGA (NGC) Price Hits $0.0278 on Top Exchanges

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, NAGA has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $13,072.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038446 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.68 or 0.05430580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001101 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000098 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,745,912 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

