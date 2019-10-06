Natixis Acquires New Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Incyte by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Incyte by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Incyte by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Incyte by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Incyte by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Oppenheimer raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $146,660.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 277,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,615,176.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,094,694. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

