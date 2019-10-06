Natixis Acquires New Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,000. Natixis owned 0.13% of Silgan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

In related news, Director John W. Alden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $59,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,404.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $323,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

