Natixis Invests $3.89 Million in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 266,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.20% of Lattice Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 679.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 426,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 372,110 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,294,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 21,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $439,914.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,732.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $569,574.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,647 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. TheStreet raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.77, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

