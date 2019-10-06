Natixis Invests $4.27 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $151.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

In other news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,761,713.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,172,163. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

