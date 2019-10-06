Natixis Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Natixis bought a new position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,038,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,557 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Flowserve by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,717,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,087 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 2,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 271,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Flowserve by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,538,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 256,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve Corp has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $990.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

