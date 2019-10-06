NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC set a $27.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NEO traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $19.91. 688,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,591. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $26.89.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.32 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Bonello sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $422,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,340.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $42,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,130,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,370 shares of company stock worth $6,017,680. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

