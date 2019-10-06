Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS NLST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 442,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. Netlist has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netlist will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,748 shares in the company, valued at $320,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

