New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFE. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 62,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,292. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director C. William Griffin acquired 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $174,266.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Mack acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $548,206.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,789,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,194,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 426.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 424.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 42,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.