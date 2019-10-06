New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.07. The stock had a trading volume of 538,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,171. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $115.88.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at about $176,928,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 60,704.8% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,702,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,431,000 after buying an additional 1,699,734 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter valued at about $63,063,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,119,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,930,000 after buying an additional 640,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter valued at about $50,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

