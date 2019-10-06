New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered New Senior Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE:SNR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 273,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,036. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $553.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 2,448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Senior Investment Group (SNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.