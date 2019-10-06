NEXT (NET) Market Cap Tops $49.57 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, NEXT has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. One NEXT token can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00015299 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a total market cap of $49.57 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00688326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000671 BTC.

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

