Nike (NYSE:NKE) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $82.50 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NKE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.14.

NKE stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,615. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nike has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.12.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,582 shares of company stock worth $50,562,370. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,916 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

