Nimiq Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $80,524.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,938.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.36 or 0.02171575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.58 or 0.02804215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00696564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00696335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00057143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00452578 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012782 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,634,393,883 coins and its circulating supply is 4,643,893,883 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

