NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1.47 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.76. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NIO. Bank of America set a $2.50 price objective on NIO and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $1.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE NIO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.62. 25,218,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,253,576. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. NIO has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($2.65). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3180.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($57.82) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIO will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in NIO by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of NIO by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of NIO by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.