NOIA Network (NOIA) Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $60,286.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038188 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.12 or 0.05434191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001084 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,460,092 tokens. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

