North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

Stryker stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.61 and its 200 day moving average is $202.39. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,240,206. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

