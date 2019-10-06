North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $610,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.40. 2,246,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,538. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average is $77.43.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.