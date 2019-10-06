North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $159,000 in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 144,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $828,000.

Brinker International stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.37. 858,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,999. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $53.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.69 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 11,419 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $523,720. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on Brinker International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. OTR Global cut Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Brinker International from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.39.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

