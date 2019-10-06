North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $281,000 in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $226,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Humana by 40.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Humana by 45.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Humana by 225.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 579,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,723,000 after purchasing an additional 401,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.21.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUM traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.06. The stock had a trading volume of 736,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,280. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $355.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.