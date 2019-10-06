North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New Investment in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $877,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000.

Shares of ICF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,666 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.48. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.6941 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

