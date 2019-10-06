North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in AON were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $144,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,461,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,894,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of AON to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.64.

AON stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.00. The stock had a trading volume of 482,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,944. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $198.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

