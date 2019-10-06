North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,295,000 after purchasing an additional 420,856 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,655,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.40. 255,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,681. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.16. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $235.51 and a fifty-two week high of $331.62.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total transaction of $4,316,344.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,541,502.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 35,250 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total value of $11,252,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,973,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,551 shares of company stock worth $25,904,657 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.84.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

