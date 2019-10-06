Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NVO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.85 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $51.32. 979,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,147. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 75.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

