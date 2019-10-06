Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 15000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and a PE ratio of -9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,415.24.

About Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI)

Novra Technologies, Inc provides products, systems, and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content. The company offers video distribution products and systems for the provision of end-to-end solutions to traditional and non-traditional video networks; end-to-end infrastructure solutions, including uplink and receive site equipment, as well as network management, encryption, and targeted regionalization/ad insertion services to broadcast radio networks; and hardware infrastructure, and content distribution network software solution for ultra-reliable and secure file broadcasting.

