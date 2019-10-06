Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications, Inc. is the leading provider of speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. Its technologies, applications and services make the user experience more compelling by transforming the way people interact with information and how they create, share and use documents. “

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NUAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NUAN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,141. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stefan Ortmanns sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $26,092.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $136,551.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,651.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 704,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,980,500. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.