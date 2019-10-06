Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 440,072 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,899,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of RealPage as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RealPage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,086,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,061,000 after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in RealPage by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,158,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 221,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in RealPage by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,441,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,860,000 after acquiring an additional 692,342 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in RealPage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in RealPage by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,504,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. RealPage Inc has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 51,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $3,173,177.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,504,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,656,790.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $11,964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,434,422.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 712,667 shares of company stock worth $43,937,476. 17.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on RealPage in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

