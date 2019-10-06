NVR (NYSE:NVR) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVR. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NVR from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3,642.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NVR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,537.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $102.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,706.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,871. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,040.71 and a 12 month high of $3,794.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,610.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,327.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $49.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 209.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,508.28, for a total value of $3,508,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,095,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,502.83, for a total transaction of $70,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,770 shares in the company, valued at $465,070,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,561 shares of company stock worth $114,955,340 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 39.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,682,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $7,831,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

