Ocean Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $11.62 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $11.62 million and $4.18 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00191620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.01027610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090123 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,239,536 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

