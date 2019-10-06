Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Lifted to Buy at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $134.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 price objective on Okta and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Okta from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.89.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.53. 4,512,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,958. Okta has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average of $114.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -113.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $140.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $2,735,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,765.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.27, for a total value of $6,713,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 706,552 shares of company stock worth $90,758,570. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,386,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Okta by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,670,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,968,000 after buying an additional 107,132 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,091,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,003,000 after buying an additional 457,058 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,048,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,014,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,326,000 after buying an additional 711,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

