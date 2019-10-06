Omni Price Tops $1.36 on Major Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00016759 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptohub, Poloniex and C-CEX. Over the last week, Omni has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $763,681.00 and $260.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00696539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012919 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,655 coins and its circulating supply is 562,339 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

