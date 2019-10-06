Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Shares of OTLK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 120,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,675. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 347,238 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

