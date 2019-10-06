Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $24.30 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.30.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PAM. TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energia from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pampa Energia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pampa Energia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Shares of NYSE:PAM traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 394,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,343. Pampa Energia has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.25. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pampa Energia will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Pampa Energia by 44.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth $49,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth $105,000. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

