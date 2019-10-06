Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Papa John’s Int’l from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Shares of PZZA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 824,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,655. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.42. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $38.29 and a 1 year high of $60.56.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $399.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $20,566,712.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,785,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,837,176.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $4,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,409,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,530,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.