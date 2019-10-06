Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.17.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.79. 4,463,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,098,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.73.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $3,326,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,074 shares in the company, valued at $50,675,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,199,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,602,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paypal by 37.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,353,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,831 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 6,747.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,158,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586,493 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

