PCHAIN (PI) Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $395,253.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038141 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.33 or 0.05449932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001083 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,061,132 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

