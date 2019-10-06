Peerplays Price Up 12.7% This Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00007551 BTC on major exchanges. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $88,340.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

