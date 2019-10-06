Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn Virginia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,792. The company has a market capitalization of $394.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $88.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.43 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 47.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $421,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 18,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $612,966.28. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth $34,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth $43,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

