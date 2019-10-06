PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNNT. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.12. 90,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $407.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.13. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 18.01%. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,483. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,600. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2,255.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 14.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.