Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PUB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,996. The stock has a market cap of $524.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.69. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.24 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 32.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $40,727.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,043.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 141.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

