Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Pharma Mar stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Pharma Mar has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Pharma Mar Company Profile

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Consumer Chemicals. It develops and commercializes Yondelis, an antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas and for relapsed ovarian cancer.

