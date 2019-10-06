PHI Token (PHI) Market Capitalization Hits $376,617.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. PHI Token has a total market cap of $376,617.00 and approximately $14,332.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PHI Token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One PHI Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0646 or 0.00000802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00191789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.01026767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00091329 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PHI Token

PHI Token’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io.

PHI Token Token Trading

PHI Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

