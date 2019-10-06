Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FENG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Phoenix New Media from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phoenix New Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of FENG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 114,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,157. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.06. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $57.55 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 17.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Phoenix New Media will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phoenix New Media stock. International Value Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,168,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 878,139 shares during the quarter. Phoenix New Media comprises about 0.6% of International Value Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. International Value Advisers LLC owned approximately 5.76% of Phoenix New Media worth $17,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

