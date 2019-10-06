Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $466.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00192222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.01035007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00027753 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 123,063,511 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.