PitisCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PTS)

PitisCoin (CURRENCY:PTS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. PitisCoin has a market capitalization of $44,047.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of PitisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PitisCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, PitisCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003629 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000349 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,045.02 or 0.99969979 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

PitisCoin Profile

PTS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2013. PitisCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,196,117 tokens. PitisCoin’s official website is pitiscoin.asia. PitisCoin’s official Twitter account is @pitiscoin.

Buying and Selling PitisCoin

PitisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PitisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PitisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PitisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

