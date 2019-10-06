PIVX Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $12.96 million and approximately $215,642.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002863 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq, Coinbe, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bisq, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Graviex, Livecoin, Crex24, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Binance, Coinbe, BiteBTC, Upbit, Coinroom and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

