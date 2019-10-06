Platinum (PLAT) Market Cap Reaches $1.81 Million

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Platinum token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Platinum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Platinum has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00191789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.01026767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00091329 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Platinum Profile

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. The official message board for Platinum is medium.com/the-notice-board. The official website for Platinum is bitguild.io. Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Platinum Token Trading

Platinum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Platinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Platinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

